Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/48 Thaler 1814 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Category
Year
Search