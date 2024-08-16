Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1/48 Thaler 1814 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 1,063 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search