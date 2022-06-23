Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/48 Thaler 1813 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1085 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,600. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1813 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1813 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

