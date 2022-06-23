1/48 Thaler 1813 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1085 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,600. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (1)