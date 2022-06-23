Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1/48 Thaler 1813 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 1,063 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1085 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,600. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search