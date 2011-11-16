1/48 Thaler 1808 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1871 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1)