Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/48 Thaler 1808 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1871 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1808 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1808 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1808 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 8, 2003
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 8, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Category
Year
Search