Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/24 Thaler 1826 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4115 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1826 at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1826 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1826 at auction Teutoburger - December 10, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

