1/24 Thaler 1826 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4115 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) VF (2)