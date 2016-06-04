Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/24 Thaler 1824 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3306 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1824 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1824 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1824 at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1824 at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1824 at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1824 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search