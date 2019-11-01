Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/24 Thaler 1821 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4549 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Höhn - November 1, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search