1/24 Thaler 1821 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4549 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 1, 2019.

