Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1/24 Thaler 1815 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4569 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 1, 2019.
Сondition
