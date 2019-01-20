Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/24 Thaler 1815 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4569 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 1, 2019.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1815 at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

