1/24 Thaler 1815 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4569 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 1, 2019.

Сondition XF (1)