Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/24 Thaler 1814 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 927 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place April 6, 2014.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1814 at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

