1/24 Thaler 1814 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 927 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place April 6, 2014.

Сondition XF (1)