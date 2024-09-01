Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1/24 Thaler 1814 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 927 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place April 6, 2014.
Сondition
