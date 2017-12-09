1/24 Thaler 1813 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2087 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

