Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/24 Thaler 1813 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2087 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1813 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1813 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1813 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1813 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Coin catalog of Charles Augustus Coins of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach in 1813 All Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach silver coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search