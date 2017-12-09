Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1/24 Thaler 1813 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2087 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
