1/24 Thaler 1810 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2963 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 17, 2017.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3)