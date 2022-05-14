Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1/24 Thaler 1810 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2963 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 17, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
