Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/24 Thaler 1810 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2963 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1810 at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1810 at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1810 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1810 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

