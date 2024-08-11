1/24 Thaler 1808 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1086 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition AU (1)