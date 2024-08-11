Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/24 Thaler 1808 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1086 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1808 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
