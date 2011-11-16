Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

Heller 1813 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse Heller 1813 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse Heller 1813 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,9 - 1,1 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Heller 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1875 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Heller 1813 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
