Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

4 Pfennig 1826 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1826 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 4 Pfennig 1826 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,8 - 8,2 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1826 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1826 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1826 at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1826 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1826 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1826 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1826 at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1826 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1826 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1826 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1826 at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

