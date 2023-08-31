Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
4 Pfennig 1826 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7,8 - 8,2 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1826
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
