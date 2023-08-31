4 Pfennig 1826 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (6)