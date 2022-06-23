4 Pfennig 1821 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2162 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

