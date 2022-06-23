Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
4 Pfennig 1821 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7,8 - 8,2 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1821
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2162 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
