Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

4 Pfennig 1821 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1821 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 4 Pfennig 1821 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,8 - 8,2 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2162 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1821 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

