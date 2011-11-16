4 Pfennig 1813 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1876 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)