Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

4 Pfennig 1813 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1813 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 4 Pfennig 1813 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,2 - 8,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1876 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1813 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1813 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

