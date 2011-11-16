Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
4 Pfennig 1813 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,2 - 8,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1813
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1876 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search