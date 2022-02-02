Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
4 Pfennig 1812 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,2 - 8,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1812
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1661 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
