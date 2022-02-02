4 Pfennig 1812 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1661 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition XF (3) VF (10)