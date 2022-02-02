Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

4 Pfennig 1812 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1812 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 4 Pfennig 1812 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,2 - 8,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1661 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1812 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1812 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1812 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1812 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1812 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1812 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1812 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1812 at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1812 at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1812 at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1812 at auction BAC - October 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1812 at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1812 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR

