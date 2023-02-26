Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

4 Pfennig 1810 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1810 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 4 Pfennig 1810 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,2 - 8,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3299 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1810 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1810 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1810 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1810 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1810 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1810 at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1810 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1810 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1810 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 8, 2003
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 8, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

