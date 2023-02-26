Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
4 Pfennig 1810 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,2 - 8,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1810
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 4 Pfennig 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3299 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
