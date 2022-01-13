Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

3 Pfennig 1824 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1824 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 3 Pfennig 1824 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,8 - 6,5 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1089 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (2)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1824 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1824 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1824 at auction Höhn - November 1, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1824 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1824 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1824 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1824 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Category
Year
