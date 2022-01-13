Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
3 Pfennig 1824 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,8 - 6,5 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1824
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1089 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
