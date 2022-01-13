3 Pfennig 1824 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1089 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) VF (2) No grade (3)