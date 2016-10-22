Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
3 Pfennig 1807 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7,5 - 7,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1807
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2446 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Сondition
