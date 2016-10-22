3 Pfennig 1807 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2446 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (2)