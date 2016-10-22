Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

3 Pfennig 1807 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1807 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 3 Pfennig 1807 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,5 - 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2446 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1807 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1807 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1807 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Coin catalog of Charles Augustus Coins of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach in 1807 All Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach copper coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search