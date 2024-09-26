Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

2 Pfennig 1826 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1826 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 2 Pfennig 1826 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 - 4,5 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1826 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

