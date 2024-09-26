Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
2 Pfennig 1826 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 - 4,5 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1826
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
