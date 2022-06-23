2 Pfennig 1821 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3666 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1)