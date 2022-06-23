Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

2 Pfennig 1821 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1821 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 2 Pfennig 1821 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 - 4,5 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3666 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1821 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1821 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1821 at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Coin catalog of Charles Augustus Coins of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach in 1821 All Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach copper coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search