Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
2 Pfennig 1821 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 - 4,5 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1821
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3666 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
