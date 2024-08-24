Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
2 Pfennig 1813 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 - 4,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1813
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
