Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1 Pfennig 1813 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 - 2,4 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1813
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
