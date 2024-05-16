Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1 Pfennig 1813 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1813 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1813 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 - 2,4 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1813 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1813 at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1813 at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1813 at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1813 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1813 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1813 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

