1 Pfennig 1813 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) No grade (5)