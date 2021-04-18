Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1 Pfennig 1807 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 - 2,4 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1807
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place June 20, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search