1 Pfennig 1807 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place June 20, 2015.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)