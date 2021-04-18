Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1 Pfennig 1807 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1807 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1807 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 - 2,4 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place June 20, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1807 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1807 at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1807 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

