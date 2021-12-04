Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1 Pfennig 1826 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 - 2,4 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1826
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
