1 Pfennig 1824 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 - 2,4 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1824
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1882 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
