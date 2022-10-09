Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1 Pfennig 1824 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1824 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1824 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 - 2,4 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1882 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1824 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1824 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1824 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1824 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search