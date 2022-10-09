1 Pfennig 1824 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1882 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2)