Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1 Pfennig 1821 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1821 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1821 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 - 2,4 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2321 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 5, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1821 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1821 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1821 at auction Künker - October 5, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 5, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Coin catalog of Charles Augustus Coins of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach in 1821 All Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach copper coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search