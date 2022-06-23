Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1 Pfennig 1821 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 - 2,4 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1821
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2321 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 5, 2008.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
