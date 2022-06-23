1 Pfennig 1821 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2321 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 5, 2008.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1)