Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1 1/2 pfennig 1824 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,8 - 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 1 1/2 pfennig
- Year 1824
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3304 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
