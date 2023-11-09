Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1 1/2 pfennig 1824 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1 1/2 pfennig 1824 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1 1/2 pfennig 1824 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,8 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1 1/2 pfennig
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3304 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1824 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1824 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1824 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1824 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1824 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1824 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1824 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1824 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1824 at auction Höhn - November 1, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1824 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1824 at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 1/2 pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

