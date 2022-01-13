Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1 1/2 pfennig 1807 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,8 - 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 1 1/2 pfennig
- Year 1807
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1868 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
