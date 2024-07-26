Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
Thaler 1841 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5896 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
