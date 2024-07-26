Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

Thaler 1841 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Obverse Thaler 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick Reverse Thaler 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (282)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5896 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - December 10, 2023
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1841 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

