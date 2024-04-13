Silber Groschen 1840 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3315 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (6) VF (3) F (2) No grade (2)