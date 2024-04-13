Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

Silber Groschen 1840 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick Reverse Silber Groschen 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3315 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Coin catalog of Charles Frederick Coins of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach in 1840 All Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach silver coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search