Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
Silber Groschen 1840 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1840
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3315 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search