Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
2 Thaler 1843 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3332 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 36,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search