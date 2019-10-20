2 Thaler 1843 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3332 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 36,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2019.

