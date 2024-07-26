Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
2 Thaler 1842 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 1,100,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (7)
- Künker (37)
- Leu (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
