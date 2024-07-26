Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

2 Thaler 1842 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick Reverse 2 Thaler 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 1,100,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 340 CHF
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Höhn - November 1, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

