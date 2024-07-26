Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

2 Thaler 1840 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick Reverse 2 Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30435 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place August 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (16)
  • Möller (4)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
967 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Russiancoin - November 22, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 22, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Jesús Vico - March 1, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

