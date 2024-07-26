Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
2 Thaler 1840 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30435 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place August 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
