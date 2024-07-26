2 Thaler 1840 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30435 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place August 22, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (14) XF (34) VF (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (16)

Möller (4)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (3)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (2)

WAG (3)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (3)