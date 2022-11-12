Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1/48 Thaler 1831 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 1,063 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1831
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 2, 2014.
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
