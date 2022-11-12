1/48 Thaler 1831 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 2, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (1)