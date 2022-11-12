Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/48 Thaler 1831 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 2, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1831 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1831 at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1831 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1831 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/48 Thaler 1831 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Coin catalog of Charles Frederick Coins of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach in 1831 All Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach silver coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins 1/48 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search