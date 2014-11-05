1/24 Thaler 1830 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2525 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place March 4, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)