Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/24 Thaler 1830 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2525 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place March 4, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (2)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1830 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1830 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1830 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

