Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1/24 Thaler 1830 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/24 Thaler 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2525 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place March 4, 2022.
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
