Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1840
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2670 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (3)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Russiancoin (6)
- WAG (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search