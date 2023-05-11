Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2670 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Höhn - November 1, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

