Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
3 Pfennig 1840 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,4 - 4,7 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1840
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1840 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
