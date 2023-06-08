Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

3 Pfennig 1840 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1840 A - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick Reverse 3 Pfennig 1840 A - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,4 - 4,7 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1840 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • WAG (2)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1840 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1840 A at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 3 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Coin catalog of Charles Frederick Coins of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach in 1840 All Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach copper coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search