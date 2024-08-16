Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
3 Pfennig 1830 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,8 - 6,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1830
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search