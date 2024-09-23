Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

2 Pfennig 1830 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1830 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick Reverse 2 Pfennig 1830 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 - 4,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

