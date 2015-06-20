1 Pfennig 1851 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1851 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2383 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)