Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1 Pfennig 1851 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1851 A - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick Reverse 1 Pfennig 1851 A - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1851 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2383 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
