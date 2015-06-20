Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1 Pfennig 1851 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,6 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1851
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1851 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2383 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.
