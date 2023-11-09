Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1 Pfennig 1844 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,6 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1844
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1844 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5451 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
