Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1 Pfennig 1844 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1844 A - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick Reverse 1 Pfennig 1844 A - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1844 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5451 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

