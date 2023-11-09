1 Pfennig 1844 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1844 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5451 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) No grade (9)