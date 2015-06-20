1 Pfennig 1841 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place June 20, 2015.

Сondition AU (1)