Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1 Pfennig 1840 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1840 A - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick Reverse 1 Pfennig 1840 A - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1840 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2197 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1840 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1840 A at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1840 A at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1840 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1840 A at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

