1 Pfennig 1840 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1840 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2197 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition AU (6) XF (4)