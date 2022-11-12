Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1 Pfennig 1840 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,6 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1840
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1840 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2197 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search