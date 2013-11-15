Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1 Pfennig 1830 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 - 2,4 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1830
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3309 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
