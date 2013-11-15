Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1 Pfennig 1830 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1830 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick Reverse 1 Pfennig 1830 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 - 2,4 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3309 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1830 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

