1 1/2 pfennig 1830 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 23. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition XF (2) No grade (1)