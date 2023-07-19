Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1 1/2 pfennig 1830 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,8 - 3,4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 1 1/2 pfennig
- Year 1830
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 23. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
