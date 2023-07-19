Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1 1/2 pfennig 1830 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 1 1/2 pfennig 1830 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick Reverse 1 1/2 pfennig 1830 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,8 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 1 1/2 pfennig
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 23. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1830 at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1830 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 1/2 pfennig 1830 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 1/2 pfennig 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

