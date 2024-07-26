Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

Thaler 1870 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Obverse Thaler 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander Reverse Thaler 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Alexander
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1870 A at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

