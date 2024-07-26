Thaler 1866 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (10) AU (29) XF (49) VF (25) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS60 (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (1)

Chiswick Auctions (1)

COINSNET (2)

Dorotheum (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (10)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (28)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (2)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (4)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (10)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (11)

Westfälische (1)