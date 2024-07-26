Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

Thaler 1866 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Obverse Thaler 1866 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander Reverse Thaler 1866 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Alexander
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction Dorotheum - May 17, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

