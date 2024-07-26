Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
Thaler 1866 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Alexander
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
