Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
Silber Groschen 1858 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Alexander
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1858
- Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1897 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
