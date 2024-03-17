Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

Silber Groschen 1858 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander Reverse Silber Groschen 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Alexander
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1897 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Höhn - November 1, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

