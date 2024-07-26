Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

2 Thaler 1855 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander Reverse 2 Thaler 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Alexander
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 752 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 460 CHF
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Höhn - November 1, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

