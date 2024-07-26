Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
2 Thaler 1855 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Alexander
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 752 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 460 CHF
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
