2 Thaler 1855 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 752 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (13) AU (8) XF (46) VF (14) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

